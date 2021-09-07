Boy charged in assault on student draped in gay pride flag

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teenager faces juvenile charges after he attacked a student who was draped in a gay pride flag in a school cafeteria, authorities say.

Video of the incident was recorded last week at Lowndes High School in the south Georgia city of Valdosta. It shows a male student charging across the cafeteria and jerking the flag from the second boy's back as he falls to the floor. A third student tries to push away the attacker, who slams the flag into a garbage can.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk told The Valdosta Daily Times that the juvenile had been charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery and disruption of a public facility. Paulk said the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, which detains some juveniles accused of misconduct, was called.