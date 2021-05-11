Boy, 14, held on murder charge in 13-year-old girl's death

“The community helped us solve this case,” Hardwick said.

According to an arrest report, video surveillance from the community center showed the girl walking with the teen shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday. Another video from a nearby home showed the pair walking along a road about 1:45 a.m. The same video showed only the teen walking in the areas at 3:27 a.m., the report said.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, a neighbor found the girl's body in a wooded area, the sheriff said. She had significant head injuries and other trauma, the arrest report said.

The videos led the detectives to talk to the teen. The girl's body was found close to the boy's home, the report said.

Dive teams searched a lake on Monday, near where her body was found, Jacksonville's FirstCoast News reported. A crime scene truck also was seen at the home of the teen charged with killing her. The arrest report said detectives found evidence related to the clothing seen in the surveillance videos in the boy's bedroom. And some of the items had a presumptive positive result for the presence of blood, the report said.

The Associated Press does not generally publish the name of juveniles charged with crimes unless they are charged as adults.

