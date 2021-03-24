Boston turns historic page with 1st Black, 1st female mayor

BOSTON (AP) — Kim Janey, who as a child had rocks hurled at her school bus during Boston's desegregation era, marked her historic elevation as the first woman and first Black person to serve as mayor of the city with a ceremonial swearing-in event Wednesday.

Janey replaces fellow Democrat Marty Walsh, who resigned Monday to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary. She was the City Council president and will serve as acting mayor until a mayoral election in the fall.

Janey hasn’t said whether she’ll run. But she embraced the groundbreaking nature of Wednesday's transition.

“Today is a new day. I stand before you as the first woman and first Black mayor of Boston, the city that I love,” Janey said during the City Hall event. “I come to this day with life experience that is different from the men who came before me.”

Janey, 55, promised to bring urgency to the job. She said her administration will be open to those who have felt disconnected from the city's power structure.

Helping the city emerge from the pandemic and creating a more equitable economy will be among the top goals of her administration, according to Janey, who pledged to boost testing and vaccine access in neighborhoods hardest hit by COVID-19.