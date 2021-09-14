Boston preliminary mayoral election set to usher in new era

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is on the cusp of narrowing its field of mayoral hopefuls for the first time to two people of color, possibly both women — a stark change from the unbroken string of white men elected mayor in the city's first 200 years.

On Tuesday, voters cast ballots in a preliminary mayoral election that will select two top contenders from a field of five main candidates, all of whom are people of color, four of them women. The two winners will face off against each other on Nov. 2, ushering in a new era for the city which has wrestled with racial and ethnic strife.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey, city councilors Annissa Essaibi George, Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu, and John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief, are all vying to be one of the top contenders.

Janey has already made history, becoming the first Black Bostonian and first woman to occupy the city’s top office in an acting capacity after former Mayor Marty Walsh stepped down earlier this year to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary.