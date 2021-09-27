Boston Marathon paying tribute to 2-time Indigenous champion

Massachusetts does not officially recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, but Newton — which lies on the marathon course — does.

Eighty-five years after his historic first win, Brown's descendants cheered the recognition of their acclaimed ancestor.

“Running and winning the Boston Marathon was something grandpa loved," said Anna Brown-Jackson, a granddaughter of Brown.

“Being an Indigenous person meant everything to Grandpa because he was very competitive to begin with,” she said. “If someone told him he couldn’t do something, whether it was winning the marathon or crossing through a path of land to gather shellfish for his family, he’d make sure to prove them wrong and do it.”

Brown, whose tribal nickname was Deerfoot, set a world record with his second victory at Boston and represented the U.S. in Hitler’s 1936 Olympics in Berlin alongside the great Jesse Owens.

But he's best known for bursting onto America's nascent distance running scene in his initial victory in 1936, when multiple Boston champion Johnny Kelley was heavily favored to win.