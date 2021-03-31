Bored games: Teams find funs ways to fill gaps at tourneys

“You know everybody comes out of their rooms at feeding time,” said Sampson, who has guided the Cougars men to the Final Foul for the first time since 1984. “We all congregate by the elevators, or the microwave, or refrigerator for late night snacks. Guys are popping popcorn, ordering a pizza. Guys walk out with their little sleeping beanies on.

“It's like, you know, everybody’s standard weekend over at uncle Joe’s house. But that’s brought us closer together. That’s sort of you know, the bubbles."

In San Antonio, where the weather has been mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s, teams seemed to have a little more freedom to move by the time the field had shrunk from 64 teams to 16.

Of the 64-team field, 27 took boat tours along the city's famed River Walk, and six took private tours of the iconic Alamo, which is nestled in the heart of downtown. And starting Wednesday, the last four women's teams were allowed a private visit at the San Antonio zoo, where they could feed the giraffes.

But those outings still kept the teams isolated from others because any venture out of the hotel is bound to carry some risk, even if minimal.