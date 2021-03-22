Border crossings threaten Biden's agenda; partying crackdown in Miami; big upset day in NCAA tourney

Today is Monday, March 22, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: A surge of crossings at the border is threatening to overshadow Biden's agenda; Miami police chief says partying "couldn't go on any longer"; and a big day of upsets at the NCAA Tournament.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
TOP STORIES
Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is scrambling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge at the U.S.-Mexico border that threatens to overshadow its ambitious legislative agenda.
With the number of migrants surging, administration officials say Biden inherited an untenable situation that resulted from what they say was President Donald Trump’s undermining and weakening of the immigration system.
But as Congress pivots to immigration legislation, stories of unaccompanied minors and families trying to cross the border and seek asylum and of overwhelmed border facilities have begun to dominate the headlines, distracting from the White House’s efforts to promote the recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Read more:
***
Police chief says Miami partying "couldn't go on any longer"
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Pointing to over 1,000 arrests in one of the nation’s top party spots, Miami Beach officials warned Sunday that the unruly spring break crowd gathering by the thousands, fighting in the streets, destroying restaurant property and refusing to wear masks has become a serious threat to public safety.
During a last-minute meeting Sunday, city officials voted to extend a highly unusual 8 p.m. curfew for another week along famed South Beach, with the possibility of extending it well into April if needed, and stressed this isn’t the typical spring break crowd. They said it’s not college students, but adults looking to let loose in one of the few states fully open during the pandemic. Read more:
***
Big upset day in NCAAs: Has the mid-major revolution begun?
In any other college basketball season, four upsets in the eight second-round games played at the NCAA Tournament would be a sign that something big is brewing.
Were those the opening shots in the long-rumored mid-major revolution? Have enough talented kids and smart coaches finally taken up residence at programs outside the Big Six to nudge the balance of power?
Hard to say. Because this one isn’t like any other season.
Just two of the teams that won Sunday qualify as mid-majors: eighth-seeded Loyola of Chicago, which manhandled No. 1 seed Illinois from the get-go and won 71-58; and 15th-seeded Oral Roberts, which used a late run to squeeze past Florida 81-78. The other two upsets were No. 15 Oregon State fending off third-seeded Oklahoma State 80-70, and No. 11 Syracuse smothering third-seeded West Virginia just enough to win 75-72. More coverage:
In other news today ...
- U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican from western New York who was accused last week of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra without her consent in 2017, apologized to the woman on Sunday and announced that he will not run for reelection next year.
- Jury selection enters a third week Monday for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death.
- A hangover from Trump-era tariff disputes could become even more painful for American whiskey distillers unless their entanglement in a trans-Atlantic trade fight is resolved soon.
- About 40 false killer whales were spotted along a California coastline, an uncommon sighting for the tropical species usually found in warmer waters.
- Authorities are still investigating claims made by a man charged in a New Jersey slaying who has said he killed a total of 16 people in multiple states.
- Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, has died. He was 65. His family and the company say he took his own life after suffering from symptoms related to COVID-19, including severe tinnitus.
- Sacha Baron Cohen's “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was partly improvised and scripted by nine writers, but it still walked away Sunday night with one of the Writers Guild Awards' top honors, best adapted screenplay.
- Rapper Nicki Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, has filed a $150 million lawsuit against the man who is accused of killing Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run crash last month, an attorney for Maraj said.
- Ryan Blaney became the sixth driver to win in six races to start NASCAR's Cup season, surging to the front with nine laps to go after Kyle Larson dominated most of the race.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
ON THIS DATE
The Grand Coulee hydroelectric dam in Washington state officially went into operation, and more events that happened on this day in history.
***