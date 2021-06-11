Border collie Verb wins agility title at unique Westminster

“I didn't really want to have to subject her to New York winter in the city,” handler Dan Haddy said. “June, out here, on a day like this — yeah, this is beautiful."

More than 300 canines, ranging from a Chihuahua to a Rottweiler to mixed-breed dogs, were running timed obstacle courses to vie for the agility championship.

With no crowds of spectators and plenty of elbow room on the grounds of the Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York, the nation’s most prestigious dog show opened with a more relaxed feel than usual. Either way, competing there for the first time was a childhood dream come true for Dr. Whitney Heiken, a veterinarian with a Swedish vallhund named Valkyrie.

“I would go to Westminster, wherever it was,” said Heiken, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, “but this dog loves to be outside. ... It's a huge plus for us.”

Until now, the Westminster show had been in Manhattan since its 1877 founding and was held in an open-air venue only in its first few years. This year, it's in tents at the historic Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York. Judging begins Saturday toward the coveted best in show prize, to be awarded Sunday night.