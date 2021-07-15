'Boogaloo' ex-convict faced 10 years, gets home confinement

One of his lawyers, Brendan Hurson, said Blake had left his extremist ideology “in the rear view mirror.”

FBI agents seized a rifle, ammunition, a black tactical vest containing two ballistic plates and other gun accessories when they searched his Dundalk home in October 2020. Perry had a 2002 burglary conviction that made it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

In April 2020, Perry had his girlfriend buy the lower receiver of a rifle at a Baltimore County gun shop. Perry purchased other gun components from Amazon last year to build a complete weapon, having the parts shipped to his home in his girlfriend's name.

Perry told FBI agents that his fiancee decided to buy the gun for her self-defense because he often traveled for work. She told the agents she wasn't involved in assembling the rifle but that a neighbor had helped Perry build it. She also said she had seen Perry wearing body armor with the rifle slung around his neck while he washed dishes.

“Perry insisted that it was his girlfriend’s weapon, but conceded that the FBI would probably find his fingerprints on it,” said a court filing that accompanied Perry’s guilty plea. “Perry also admitted that he would have used the weapon himself for self-defense if put in a position that it was necessary.”