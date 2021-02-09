Bond for officer who fatally shot Andre Hill reduced to $1M

“Even the officer in the George Floyd case was given a $1 million bond, and this case is nothing like that in any way, shape or form,” Collins said after the Friday hearing. “Our client had a good faith basis to believe that the individual had a silver revolver and he responded. He’s done everything that’s been asked of him. And this $3 million bond is just what we feel inappropriate.”

The defense attorney made the case in the filing that Coy has no past criminal history, has lived most of his life in Ohio, and did not flee while knowing for weeks that charges were coming. Collins also offered to surrender his client's passport “should this court believe surrendering the passport would bolster his already proven track record of not being a flight risk.”

Coy, 44, was arrested Wednesday after a Franklin County grand jury indicted him following a monthlong investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office into the fatal shooting. Collins said his client has voluntarily complied with state investigators from the beginning and voluntarily surrendered himself to law enforcement shortly after being indicted.

During the hearing Friday, the attorney general’s office, which is prosecuting Coy, argued that the high bond was necessary. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost, Ohio’s top law enforcement official, said he was pleased with the bond.