Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple unfounded bomb threats were made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses, university and law enforcement officials said.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later. Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.

Two days earlier, a bomb threat at Yale forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut. The university resumed normal operations Friday evening.

