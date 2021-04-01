Bolsonaro picks Army chief to ease tensions with military

“We have to be ready in Brazil. We can’t waver,” Nogueira said in the interview. "We have to work, improve the structure of our hospitals, have more beds, human resources so we can react if there’s a stronger wave.”

In the list of possible candidate for the army's top post, he was among the oldest serving generals on active duty, which preserves military traditions and hierarchy.

For Cortinhas, the University of Brasilia professor, the changes in the military will not alter profoundly their relationship with Bolsonaro, at least in the short term.

“There was a name change, the game goes on," he said. “The military continues to make a very important part of the Bolsonaro government.”

Other experts, however, said the crisis revealed a split in the ranks.

Eduardo Munhoz Svartman, president of the Brazilian Association for Defense Studies, stressed the distinction between active-duty members of the military — a contingent of about 300,000 men and women — and retired members.

Those who have entered the Bolsonaro government, including the new defense minister, former Gen. Walter Braga Netto, are usually retired military members and support the president.