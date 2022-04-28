Body of Indianapolis man recovered from Lake Michigan

OGDEN DUNES, Ind. (AP) — The body of an Indianapolis man who fell into Lake Michigan while walking on unstable shelf ice was recovered Thursday, Indiana conservation officers said.

The body of Bryce Dunfee, 22, was found Thursday morning and recovered at West Beach in Indiana Dunes National Park in Porter County, officers said.

An Ogden Dunes resident notified authorities Thursday morning after spotting the man’s body along the shoreline, Conservation Officer Alex Neel said.

The body was found approximately half a mile (0.8 kilometers) from where he went missing on Feb. 21.

Dunfee was among five people who were visiting West Beach and walked onto shelf ice along the shoreline when it began to crack. The group was retreating to shore when Dunfee fell into the frigid lake waters, officers said.

A search began and was called off the following day by deteriorating weather conditions and melting shelf ice, officers said.

The search was complicated further by frigid waters that keep a body submerged, Neel said.

Shelf ice is created by waves crashing into floating ice that collects along the shore and refreezes.

