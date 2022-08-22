Authorities believe a body found in a Northern California reservoir is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground two weeks ago. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon has told a press conference Monday that the body has not been identified but it is believed to be Rodni.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is leaving the federal government in December. Fauci became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic. He's served the government for more than five decades.

A federal judge has acknowledged that redactions to an FBI affidavit spelling out the basis for the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate might be so extensive as to make the document “meaningless” if released to the public. But he said Monday that he continued to believe it should not remain sealed in its entirety because of the public interest in the ongoing criminal investigation.

The son of a former Alaska lawmaker faces charges of manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of his father, former state Rep. Dean Westlake. That's according to charging documents filed by the state Department of Law.

Rapper Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence. The plea in Central Islip federal court occurred Monday.

A South Dakota ethics board has found enough information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license to potentially take action against the Republican governor.

Election officials say a decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in Kansas has been confirmed with a partial hand recount. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted votes at the request of two activists who questioned the conduct of the election without providing evidence of problems.

Traditional Indigenous foods — like wild rice, bison, fresh vegetables and fruit in the Midwest — are often inaccessible for Native families with low incomes in urban areas, and the recent inflation spike has propelled these foods even further out of reach.

The Sports Bra in Portland, Oregon, is providing a place to gather and watch women's sporting events. The sports bar only shows women's events and it has been so popular that the concept is expanding to Seattle.