Body cam video shows confrontation, shooting at hospital

“I’m just scared, guys,” Jackson said at one point. Later, he said, “So if I move y'all not going to shoot me. They’re not going to shoot me?”

A female police officer again instructed Jackson to raise his right hand, which is not visible.

“Slowly put your right hand up in the air. Slowly,” she says. When Jackson said he is putting the gun down, the officer says, “Do not touch the gun. Let go of the gun and put both of your hands up over your head.”

The second use of the taser, the shot and then the police shooting erupt within seconds after that, the video shows.

On Wednesday, Westerville’s police chief placed the two officers who initially came into contact with Jackson on administrative leave.

“It is not customary to publicly report on personnel matters, but we are committed to transparency and fully understand the attention to this incident,” Chief Charles Chandler said in a statement. “I have viewed the body camera footage from the initial contact with Miles Jackson and have concerns that warrant further review.”