Body cam footage of fatal Delaware police shooting released

Officer 2, who has pulled his vehicle behind other two police vehicles, begins shooting at Moses as his car crashes into the vehicle of Officer 1 while apparently trying to weave between it and a second police vehicle, behind which Officer 2 is standing.

The video was released on the order of County Executive Matt Meyer after being shown to Moses’ family three weeks ago. The family, which has said Moses’ killing was a “murder” carried out by “rogue” officers, had urged police to release the video to the public.

Faulkner, the police department spokesman, said Moses was struck by a single gunshot. His family has said he was hit four times.

Meyer said in a statement Tuesday that he had consulted with police chief Col. Vaughn Bond Jr. before ordering the release of the video. The decision was made “in the public interest and in consideration of the due process of the officers involved,” Meyer said.

“We have invested a significant amount of your taxpayer dollars into body-worn cameras for all New Castle County Police officers on patrol,” Meyer said. “We do so to add transparency, accountability and public trust to complex and sometimes controversial policing decisions.”