MOOSE PASS, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Public Safety says the bodies of three people killed in a plane accident in Alaska's Kenai Peninsula have been recovered from the crash site.
Spokeswoman Megan Peters say the bodies were brought back Sunday from a mountain on the north side of Tern Lake near Moose Pass. They are being taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Anchorage for autopsies.
Peters says the victims have been tentatively identified as pilot Michael Scott Christy, 73, his wife, Jean Tam, 69, both of Anchorage; and passenger Suzanne Glass, 29, of Sterling, Virginia.
The small plane crashed Friday into a mountain on the north side of Tern Lake near Moose Pass, Alaska State Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain told the Anchorage Daily News.
The survivor, 28-year-old Andrea Joy Cooper of Sterling, Virginia, was on vacation in Alaska with friends when the plane crashed. Cooper suffered multiple broken bones and a partially collapsed lung, but was responsive in the hospital Saturday, her family told the Anchorage Daily News.
