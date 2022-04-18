 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bodies of 2 teenage kayakers recovered in Montana lake

  • Updated
  • 0

SWAN LAKE, Mont. (AP) — Search teams have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who went missing after their kayak capsized in a lake in northwestern Montana last week, officials said Monday.

The girl's body was recovered Sunday afternoon in 86 feet (26 meters) of water in Swan Lake, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said. The boy's body was located late Monday morning at about the same depth and about a quarter-mile (400 meters) away, KERR-AM reported.

Search teams from Flathead and Lake counties and Swan-Mission Search and Rescue had been looking for the teens since Thursday afternoon, when Lake County received a 911 call reporting that two people were in the water after a kayak capsized in high winds.

The teens tried to swim to shore but went under before first responders arrived, witnesses reported. Their names have not been released.

Swan Lake is surrounded by national forest land and is a popular place for fishing, boating and paddle boarding. The water temperature is currently about 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.9 Celsius), the sheriff said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KERR-AM.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental home. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the "vast majority" of them were underage. Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, "and potentially back and forth."

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Canada loosens travel restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News