 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Boat capsizes on Colorado lake; 1 dead, 1 missing, 11 hurt

  • Updated
  • 0
Boat Capsized

FILE - A man rides his personal water craft along the shore of Lake Pueblo, Colo., on Oct. 4, 1998. A boat capsized on a Colorado lake at night on Sunday, May, 29,2022, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing.

 John Jaques - member, The Pueblo Chieftain

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing.

Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat, authorities told KRDO-TV.

The woman died at the scene and a child was flown to a hospital by medical helicopter.

The other survivors were treated for hypothermia at hospitals, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.

Search and rescue crews were looking for the missing man using sonar but warned that their effort could be difficult because the water is up to 90 feet (27 meters) deep and cold at this time of year. Authorities did not immediately make public the victims' identities.

People are also reading…

Lake Pueblo is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

You can see the Earth in a whole new light with these amazing timelapses from the ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News