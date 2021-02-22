Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants

“This is lifting the people who were on the battlefield for a long time, starting in the 1950s and continuing all of their lives. ... Those of us who are still living, particularly the young, need to take up the challenge and go forward because there is still so much to be done," Sanders said.

Footage of the Bloody Sunday beatings helped galvanize support for passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. This year's commemoration comes as some states seek to roll back expanded early and mail-in voting access and efforts have been unsuccessful to restore a key section of the Voting Rights Act that required states with a history of discrimination to get federal approval for any changes to voting procedures.

Bernard LaFayette, who worked with all four, will speak at the breakfast, Sanders said.

While much of the annual Bridge Crossing celebration will be virtual this year, Sanders said they wanted to have events that people could safely attend.

Lowery, a charismatic and fiery preacher, is often considered the dean of the civil rights veterans and led the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.