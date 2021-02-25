BLM launches Survival Fund amid federal COVID-19 relief wait

Before Thursday, at least 300 people had been approved for grants. The fund is being administered through UpTogether, a project of the Family Independence Initiative, which works to disrupt the cycle of poverty through direct investment to low-income families and budding entrepreneurs.

One Survival Fund recipient, Kusema Thomas, said he has been earning $1,500 less in monthly income since the start of the pandemic. The 45-year-old Los Angeles resident and father of 11-year-old and 4-year-old sons had been working as a community organizer and mental health specialist at a shelter for youth victims of domestic violence. His hours were cut back due to the pandemic.

Thomas, who was also formerly incarcerated, said that when he was asked to apply for BLM’s Survival Fund, he thought he was being pranked. But when the $1,000 grant showed up, he said it reminded him of the value of communities collectively pooling resources to bring relief and aid to their own.

“It reinforces some of the things that have just been natural to us as a community,” Thomas told the AP. “It’s a point of pride, that’s connected to our history of being able to support each other. It’s how we show love.”

Thomas said he is using the money to teach his sons how to begin saving, something that he wasn’t taught as a child.