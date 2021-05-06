Blinken in Ukraine reaffirms US support amid Russia tensions

Zelenskyy has made it clear that he wants significant action — “a clear signal about the European and Euro-Atlantic prospect,” as he said on Twitter on Monday, referring to Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO and the European Union. “Postponing these issues for ‘later,’ ‘some day,’ ‘(in) 10 years’ has to end.”

Blinken reiterated Washington's commitment to Ukraine's “independence, to its sovereignty, to its territorial integrity” at the news conference Thursday. He said that Ukraine's “Euro-Atlantic aspirations” were discussed during his meeting with Zelenskyy and that the U.S. was “actively looking” at strengthening its security assistance to Ukraine, but didn't offer any details.

Zelenskyy also said that the military support and the financial support from the U.S. “is increasing,” but didn't elaborate.

Both noted that while Russia has pulled back some of its forces from the borders, a significant amount of troops and equipment still remains there. Blinken said Washington was watching the situation “very, very closely," as “Russia has the capacity, on fairly short notice, to take aggressive action if it so chooses."

“I can tell you, Mr President, that we stand strongly with you," Blinken said.