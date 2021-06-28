Blackhawks hire outside firm to investigate sex abuse claims

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent review of allegations that a former player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010.

CEO Danny Wirtz announced the move in an internal memo Monday that was confirmed by a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

“An experienced team of professionals, led by former federal prosecutor Reid Schar of the law firm of Jenner & Block LLP, has been retained and is currently conducting an independent review of these allegations,” Wirtz said in the memo obtained by the AP after it was first reported by The Athletic. “Mr. Schar and his firm have significant experience conducting independent investigative reviews, have no previous ties to the Blackhawks organization, and have been directed to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Speaking before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league learned “relatively recently” of the allegations. It was informed of the accusations by the team's general counsel.

“We'll await the results of the investigation and then decide what if anything needs to be done from our standpoint,” Bettman said.