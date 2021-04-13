Black prep player told to sit near banana peels: 'I'm fine'

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault called the incident a “disturbing racist scene.” He said the department's investigation determined that the people involved were teammates “of both different and similar races to the victim.”

Those findings have been turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarrea, who said in Monday's statement that the case has been referred to her office's juvenile division “for appropriate action."

She urged the public to stop sharing the video on social media and to respect the student's privacy.

The Black student added in his statement that he appreciates the concern the incident generated but he's hoping “to get my life back together, and my student-athlete life back on track." He added that he wants to be treated “as a human first, not a victim.”

“I want to make it known that I’m fine. Everyone is worried about me and showing concern for me and I really appreciate it. Second, can everyone please stop talking about the incident and video? I understand everyone wants justice for me and they want what they think is right to be done, but I already made my feelings known to the police and my friends about how I feel about everything," he said in the statement.