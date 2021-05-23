Black man's death in Mississippi: Lynching or suicide?

O’Bryant adamantly denies the allegations.

“If they had seen anything even a little wrong, I’d have been thrown in jail,” he told The Associated Press. “They’re trying to make it seem like I’m some big head white supremacist or something. I didn’t touch him.”

O’Bryant said he never responded to the lawsuit or defended himself in court because he never received a summons. He says he now wants to appeal but doesn’t have the money to hire a lawyer.

Working as a car mechanic, O'Bryant said he can't put together $11 some days. “I sure don't have $11 million," he said.

At the same time, he said, his family has been forced to move from their home. He said after Jones’ death, a drive-by shooter sprayed his house with bullets while his grandchildren were inside.

Sheriff Mike Lee rejects the idea that Jones was lynched. He said his office passed the case along to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the FBI. A grand jury saw the evidence and did not think there was reason to prosecute.

“My department — no ifs, ands or buts about it — if we felt that someone had been targeted because of race, not only would we make that arrest, it would be very public,” he said.