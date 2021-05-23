Black man's death in Mississippi: Lynching or suicide?

Lee, who is white, rejects the idea that Jones was lynched. He said he trusts the work of his investigators on the case, many of whom are Black. He noted that his office passed the case along to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the FBI. A grand jury saw the evidence and did not think there was reason to prosecute, however.

“My department — no ifs, ands or buts about it — if we felt that someone had been targeted because of race, not only would we make that arrest, it would be very public,” he said.

One reason Lee said investigators felt Jones' death was a suicide is that O’Bryant himself comes from a multiracial family. He had a Black stepfather, has five biracial grandchildren and has lived in majority-Black neighborhoods all his life.

But Jefferson, the Joneses’ lawyer, noted that being around Black people doesn’t preclude someone from being racist. In fact, that could be more of a reason for O'Bryant to lash out, she said.

Among other allegations, the lawsuit alleges O’Bryant once charged at a different Black boyfriend of Rankin's with a broken bottle while shouting racial epithets. O’Bryant denies this.

He did acknowledge that when he was young, he was told in church that interracial dating was wrong.