Black man's death fuels debate over police shooting at cars

Some law enforcement experts say firing at moving vehicles should be avoided.

“Unless someone in the car is shooting at police officers, you can get that car another day — but you cannot get that life back,” said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Washington-based Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit, independent group that studies policing issues.

“The whole idea is not to put yourself in a position where you feel you have no choice but to use deadly force,” Wexler said. “We don’t want police officers to stand in front of cars to risk their lives. And we don’t want them shooting at vehicles to risk life.”

The Pasquotank County sheriff's use-of-force policy says deputies should move out of a car's path instead of shooting at it, “when feasible.”

The policy also states that a deputy should only fire when he or she “reasonably believes there are no other reasonable means available.”

Wexler said such a policy gives too much leeway to deputies to put themselves in danger — and to open fire. The rules, he said, have to be “very restrictive and accompanied by training."