Black girls wrongly held at gunpoint in Colorado file suit

According to the lawsuit, one of the officers tried to handcuff the 6-year-old, who was wearing a tiara for what was supposed to be a girls' day out with her relatives — but the officer could not because the handcuffs were too big for the girl.

The 6-year-old's mother, Brittney Gilliam, the driver of the car, is also a plaintiff in the case.

The lawsuit was filed in state court which, under a Colorado police reform bill passed amid protests over racial injustice last year, would allow the five officers named as defendants to be held financially liable for any monetary judgements awarded in the case.

Aurora’s police chief, Vanessa Wilson, was also listed as a defendant but it’s not clear whether the new law would also make her financially liable.

Police referred questions about the lawsuit to representatives for city government, but city spokesperson Ryan Luby said officials had not received the lawsuit and it that would be inappropriate to comment on pending litigation.

Wilson has apologized directly to Gilliam and offered to pay for therapy for the girls, Luby said.

Wilson previously apologized for the officers' actions, saying she was angered by them.