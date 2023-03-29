SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Black Californians owed $800B in reparations for decades of discrimination in housing, policing, economists tell panel.
AP
Black Californians owed $800B in reparations for decades of discrimination in housing, policing, economists tell panel
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Any Russian victory could be perilous; Israeli PM, Biden exchange frosty words over legal overhaul | Hot Off The Wire, March 29, 2023
Get the latest on the Ukraine and Russia, the Nashville school shooting, Israel's rejection of 'pressure' from the White House and more in the…