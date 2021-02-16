 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bitcoin, seemingly omnipresent, crosses the $50,000 mark
0 comments
AP

Bitcoin, seemingly omnipresent, crosses the $50,000 mark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — After a wild week in which Bitcoin soared to new heights, Bitcoin crossed the $50,000 mark early Tuesday.

Bitcoin rallied throughout the as more companies signaled the volatile digital currency could eventually gain widespread acceptance as a means of payment for goods and services. Bitcoin has been mostly seen as a store of value, like gold, with very few places to spend it.

Then, last Monday, Elon Musk’s electric car company, Tesla, said it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin as part of a new investment strategy and would soon be accepting it as form of payment for its high-end cars.

It remains unclear how many major companies will follow Tesla’s lead. Analysts predict a slow evolution toward widespread usage of bitcoins to pay for goods and services.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient monuments covered by rare snow in Athens

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News