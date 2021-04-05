Billionaires John, Laura Arnold to give 5% of wealth yearly

Donor-advised funds aren't required to make donations in any given year -- a hot-button issue in philanthropy since donors are able to take immediate tax deductions before charities get any of the money.

The Initiative to Accelerate Charitable Giving has been calling for these assets to be donated within 15 years. But this, and its other calls for reforming tax benefits for donors, have gotten pushback from groups opposing more government involvement in giving.

“Some donor-advised funds, emulating the Arnolds’ example, are committed to timely and ongoing distribution of their resources. But others are not,” said Edward A. Zelinsky, a tax law professor at Yeshiva University’s Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

“For some, the Arnolds’ example may now be instructive, but I unfortunately do not believe that their example will be followed by all," he added.

The latest pledge is not the first giving commitment made by the Arnolds. They’ve already signed the Giving Pledge, a commitment developed by Bill Gates, his wife Melinda, and Warren Buffett to get the world’s richest to give a majority of their wealth during their lifetimes or in their wills.

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

