Bill in Washington state would ban private immigration jail

“Why were we locking up 1,500 people in Tacoma a year and a half ago? It's because it's a business,” Adams said. “Having private facilities creates the perverse incentive to require that more people be detained, irrespective of whether they pose a flight risk or a danger to the community.”

The bill would allow GEO to continue operating the jail until its contract with ICE expires in 2025.

Opponents said the bill was sure to bring litigation. GEO sued over a similar 2019 measure in California, though a federal judge there largely sided with the state.

The company has long said it provides for the safety of detainees there in accordance with federal standards, despite allegations of substandard conditions. It noted that the federal government provides health care at the facility.

In a emailed statement, the Day 1 Alliance, a trade association of GEO and other private detention companies, suggested the lawmakers were motivated by “faux outrage” as a show of opposition to former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration priorities. The facility “has operated in Tacoma for more than 20 years under Democratic and Republican Presidential Administrations, offering the same high-quality services to the federal government throughout,” it said.