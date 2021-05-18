Bill Gates' leadership roles stay intact despite allegations

It’s unlikely that most shareholders want to rock Microsoft’s boat, given its years of steady growth since Nadella took over in 2014 that have made it one of the world’s most valuable companies. Its rising profits and stock performance have been largely unaffected by the pandemic because of the importance of its services to people working or studying from home.

In 2019, Arjuna Capital asked fellow Microsoft shareholders to vote in favor of making the company report on gender disparities in salaries at the company’s annual meeting. Microsoft asked investors to defeat the proposal, which they did -- though 30% voted in favor, a relatively high percentage for activist proposals. The investment firm will be trying again this year.

Although the recent reports have been damaging to Bill Gates and the foundation that bears his name, Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University, says it likely won’t affect how nonprofits looking for funding approach the organization.

“Most grantees will continue to come to the foundation for money, because they are more interested in money than they are in the intrigues that go on at the foundation,” Gostin said. But, he added, the reports are likely to influence how the public continues to view the foundation’s prolonged work around gender equality.