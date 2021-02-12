Bill extends redistricting deadline to end of September

A deadline for turning in data used for redrawing state and local legislative districts would be extended until the end of September under legislation introduced Friday by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators.

A senior U.S. Census Bureau official had previously said the redistricting data would be available no earlier than the end of July, causing headaches for state lawmakers and redistricting commissions facing deadlines to redraw state legislative districts this year.

The new deadline in the legislation introduced by Democratic U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Republican U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both from Alaska, suggests that deadline will be pushed back by another two months.

Before the pandemic, the deadline for finishing the redistricting data had been March 31.

The legislation also sets an April 30 deadline for turning in the apportionment figures used for divvying up congressional seats among the states. The Census Bureau had previously announced that date as its goal for handing in those state population counts.