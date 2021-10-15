 Skip to main content
Bill Clinton in hospital with non-COVID infection; Jan. 6 panel targets Bannon; Dodgers' playoff thriller

Santa Ana winds increase southern California fire threat as the East finally sees fall temperatures. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend weather.

Today is Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Bill Clinton Hospitalized

Former first lady and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, middle, exits the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the Southern California hospital Tuesday with an infection but he is "on the mend," his spokesman said. 

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-19-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital with an infection but is “on the mend,” his spokesman said.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-19-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” Ureña said.

*** 

Capitol Breach Subpoenas

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters in New York. 

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena.

The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the panel will vote Tuesday to recommend charges against Bannon, an adviser to Donald Trump for years who was in touch with the president ahead of the most serious assault on Congress in two centuries.

“The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas,” Thompson said in a statement Thursday.

***

APTOPIX NLDS Dodgers Giants Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer celebrates after the Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. 

Dodgers beat Giants 2-1 in playoff thriller, advance to NLCS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cody Bellinger pointed at the dugout and pounded his chest in triumph after delivering the biggest hit this season for the defending World Series champions.

Of course, it took until the ninth inning of the 24th and final meeting to finally separate the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

They couldn't have been any closer. And it ended with a disputed call.

***

This morning's top headlines: Oct. 15

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Lebanon

A man runs to take cover as supporters of a Shiite group allied with Hezbollah help injured men during armed clashes that erupted during a protest in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. It was not immediately clear what triggered the gunfire, but tensions were high along a former civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 15

Today in history: Oct. 15

In 1991, despite sexual harassment allegations by Anita Hill, the Senate narrowly confirmed the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supr…

Today in sports history: Oct. 15

Today in sports history: Oct. 15

In 1988, the fourth-ranked Notre Dame football team beats No. 1 Miami 31-30 in South Bend, Ind., snapping the Hurricanes' 37-game winning stre…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

