Biles: Mental health advocacy part of post-Olympic tour

“I mean, I’m in therapy. I go to therapy pretty religiously,” she said. “And it’s just something that took hold of me (where) your body and your mind tells you when enough is enough.”

While Biles' decision received the predictable backlash on social media, she called the support she's received since returning from Japan two weeks ago overwhelming.

“It’s been so supportive, so loving, which I really wasn’t expecting," she said, calling the response on par with what she received after coming back from the 2016 Olympics with four gold medals, five in all.

It's one of the reasons why Biles is excited about the tour, one that she believes will differ from the post-Olympic tours formerly run by USA Gymnastics. Biles signed on as the headliner because she wanted to take the sport in a different direction. She pointed out the tour is being run by women — a first — and will be something “unique.”

Also unique? The ability for college-bound athletes like Chiles, Carey and McCallum to be compensated for joining. New legislation allowing athletes to earn money for their name, image and likeness mean all three incoming freshmen can participate in the tour without losing their college eligibility.