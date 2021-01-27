Big Tech companies lead US stock indexes broadly lower

Stocks were broadly lower in afternoon trading Wednesday, as investors focus on the outlook for the economy and corporate profits amid a still-raging coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 was down 1.9% as of 2:19 p.m. ET, dragged lower by Big Tech stocks like Facebook and the parent company of Google. as well as banks and health care stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.6%, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1.5%.

The selling comes amid uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will deliver on its proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. Democrats' slim majority in the Senate has raised doubts about how soon more aid might arrive and whether such a package will end up being scaled back by spending-wary lawmakers. Expectations for another economic financial boost from Uncle Sam helped keep stocks climbing since the U.S. elections in November.

“The reality is setting in that the package won’t be quite as big and maybe a little bit delayed," said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ.