Big moves in sports, from soccer to the NBA — plus, the water in Jackson, Mississippi and more trending news

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is going east.

The All-Star guard is on his way to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired one of the NBA's best scorers Thursday in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Cleveland is sending guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji along with three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it still must be approved by the league.

ESPN was the first to report Mitchell's exit from Utah.

Manchester United

Manchester United secured its third straight win in the Premier League by beating Leicester 1-0 on Thursday, with Cristiano Ronaldo again only making a late appearance off the bench.

Jadon Sancho finished off a flowing move on the break for the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute as United's players backed up victories over Liverpool and Southampton to put their early-season crisis behind them.

“It is another step forward," United manager Erik ten Hag said.

Jackson, Mississippi

As Mississippi's capital city entered a fourth day Thursday with little or no water flowing from faucets, authorities were scrambling to get a failing water treatment plant plagued by decades of deferred maintenance back online.

The problem -- which comes on top of a boil-water notice in effect for more than a month -- has upended life in the city of roughly 150,000 residents, where schools were shuttered this week, businesses are forced to adapt and people have had to wait in long lines for bottled water they can use to drink, cook or brush their teeth.

After days of work on the plant -- including Wednesday's installation of a rental pump -- water pressure is returning in some areas, city officials said.

