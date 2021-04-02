Big effort aims to elect candidates with science backgrounds

“Just watching what she was doing with COVID, how she was handling the response, we were super impressed by her,” Morrow said.

Acton could face a formidable primary challenge from Tim Ryan, a veteran Democratic congressman who unsuccessfully ran for president in the 2020 cycle. Neither she nor Ryan has formally entered Ohio's Senate race.

Trump's election prompted an April 2017 March for Science event, which 314 Action used as a recruiting opportunity. It launched a year earlier with minimal attention but has since trained several hundred interested candidates through a subcontractor.

To some degree, 314 Action is trying to help Democrats play catch-up. Republicans have had notable successes electing doctors to office: All the current doctors in the Senate are Republicans. But Democrats also have a science record of successes. President Joe Biden this month tapped former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, who flew on the space shuttle right before the Challenger accident, to lead NASA. Also prominent in Democratic circles was Ohio's John Glenn, the third American in space and the first to orbit the Earth, who served as a Democrat in the Senate for more than 24 years.