Big decline in technology stocks pulls broader market lower

A massive decline in technology stocks was dragging the broader market lower in early trading Tuesday, as investors remain increasingly focused on a big tick up in bond yields and what it means for the overall market.

The S&P 500 index was down 1.3% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down significantly more, 3.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is much less exposed to tech stocks than the two other indexes, was down a relatively modest 0.7%.

The companies that were dragging down the overall market were the big tech names that had pushed the market significantly higher the past year: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Tesla Motors. Since the pandemic began, investors consistently pushed the prices of these companies' stocks to stratospheric heights, betting that quarantined consumers would do most of their shopping online and invest in new devices to entertain themselves.

The bet mostly paid off, as big tech companies reported big profits last year. But the pandemic may be reaching its end stages, with millions of vaccines being administered each week in the U.S. and across the globe now. It may cause consumers to return to their pre-pandemic habits.