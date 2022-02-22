SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Hank the Tank strikes again.
The 500-pound black bear has damaged more than 30 properties around Lake Tahoe, and last week broke into yet another home in an endless quest for a quick meal.
Known by residents as Hank the Tank, the giant bear has eluded capture for more than seven months, according to Peter Tira, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
"What's problematic about this bear is how large it is," Tira told SF Gate on Sunday. "It's learned to use that size and strength to break into a number of occupied residences, bursting through the garage door or front door. It's pretty frightening."
The bear is responsible for more than 150 incident reports in the region straddling Northern California and Nevada. A Friday break-in at a residence in the Tahoe Keys neighborhood is the latest, according to CBS Sacramento.
People are also reading…
- Waterloo Police investigate alleged financial improprieties by recreation services manager
- There are reasons vaccinated people get the virus
- Waterloo Fire Rescue found concerning levels of carbon monoxide at Hippodrome monster truck event
- Craig White made 'abusive,' rude remarks to county employees, documents allege
- Waterloo man arrested for domestic assault after firing gun
- One dead after pickup collides with car, sheriff's vehicle near Hazleton
- Waterloo man sentenced for rifle found while following unmarked police car
- Unsent text message, desperate phone calls detail California family's final moments
- Three superintendent finalists named by Jesup school board
- Why are people allowed to smoke outside Young Arena? Your Call the Courier questions answered
- Fred Becker Elementary cuts behavior incidents to reset on learning
- ASK AMY: Mother of the bride is stung by RSVPs
- House gutted on Beech St., 1 injured on St. Francis Dr. after 2 Waterloo fires overnight
- UNI men's basketball tops Missouri State, 95-75
- Deere and Co. reports $900 million in first-quarter profits, a dip from last year
The bear smashed a window and squeezed into the house on Catalina Drive while the residents were at home. Police responded and banged on the outside of the house until Hank exited out the back door and disappeared into the woods.
Also known as Jake or Yogi or simply Big Guy, the bear is what Tira described as a "severely food habituated bear" that has "lost all fear of people" and thinks of them as a food source.
A homeowners association agreed during a meeting last week to allow state wildlife personnel to capture the bear. Previous trapping efforts, which are generally more successful in wooded settings, have proven futile in residential areas where the bear has become acclimated, SF Gate reported.
After the break-in Friday, officials collected DNA evidence to make an accurate match if they capture the bear. If Hank is captured, officials said the bear could be relocated to accredited facilities such as zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, Tira said.
"You relocate it to the wilderness, and they starve because they're not used to hunting for food," Tira said.
Killing the bear is hopefully a last resort, said Joby Cefalu, a board member with the homeowners association.
"Nobody on our board took lightly the situation of depredation," Cefalu told the Los Angeles Times. "We're meant to coexist. Unfortunately, this is a human problem."
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
Tags
As featured on
They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.
A man got more than nine years in prison after being accused of using COVID-19 relief funds on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.
The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday.
Print Ads
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!