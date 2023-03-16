NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven of the biggest banks in the country announced a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank on Thursday, in an effort to prevent the California-based bank from becoming the third bank to fail in less than a week.

First Republic serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley Bank, which failed Friday after depositors withdrew about $40 billion. It appears that First Republic, which had deposits totaling $176.4 billion as of Dec. 31, was facing a similar crisis.

In a statement, the group of banks confirmed that other unnamed banks had seen large amounts of withdrawals of uninsured deposits, which are those that exceed the $250,000 level insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. First Republic's shares dropped more than 60% Monday, even after the bank said it had secured additional funding from JPMorgan and the Federal Reserve.

Thursday the bank’s shares were down as much as 36%, but rallied after reports the rescue package was in the works, and closed up nearly 9%.

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo have agreed to each put $5 billion in uninsured deposits into First Republic. Meanwhile Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs would deposit $2.5 billion each into the bank. The remaining $5 billion would consist of $1 billion contributions from BNY Mellon, State Street, PNC Bank, Truist and US Bank.

Florida aims to revoke hotel's liquor license for drag show

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration is moving to revoke the liquor license of a Miami hotel that hosted a Christmas drag show, a crackdown that comes as the Republican governor looks to shore up his conservative credentials ahead of an expected 2024 presidential bid.

The state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation filed an administrative complaint earlier this week against the Hyatt Regency Miami for hosting the Christmas-themed show. It alleged that the performance was “sexually explicit" and that children were present for the “lewd, vulgar and indecent” display.

The Hyatt Regency Miami said the programming and ticketing at the venue were managed by a third party and the hotel’s role was to serve food and beverages. Amir Blattner, the hotel’s general manager, said the liquor license remains active as the complaint is being reviewed.

The top 10 most popular dog breeds in America 1. French bulldogs 2. Labrador retrievers 3. Golden retrievers 4. Golden shepherds 5. Poodles 6. Bulldogs 7. Rottweilers 8. Beagles 9. Dachshunds 10. German shorthaired pointers