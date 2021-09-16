Biden's 'summer of love' with Europe hits an abrupt break-up

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who in June extolled the “excellent news for all of us that America is back,” expressed “total incomprehension” at Wednesday's announcement. “It was really a stab in the back," he said. “It looks a lot like what Trump did.”

France will lose a nearly $100 billion deal to build diesel submarines for Australia under the terms of the new AUKUS initiative, which will see the U.S. and Britain help Canberra construct nuclear-powered ones.

As such, its anger on purely a commercial level would be understandable, particularly because France, since Britain's handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997, is the only European nation to have significant territorial possessions or a permanent military presence in the Pacific.

But, French and European Union officials went further, saying it calls into question the entire cooperative effort to blunt China’s growing influence and underscored the importance of languishing plans to boost Europe’s own defense and security capabilities.

In a joint statement with Le Drian, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said the decision “only reinforces the need to make the issue of European strategic autonomy loud and clear. There is no other credible way to defend our interests and our values in the world, including in the Indo-Pacific.”