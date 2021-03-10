Biden's first 50 days: Where he stands on key promises

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden laid out an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days in office, promising swift action on everything from climate change to immigration reform to the coronavirus pandemic.
He hits his 50th day in office on Wednesday as his administration eyes a major milestone: final congressional passage of his massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package. The bill includes direct payments to millions of Americans and money to help the White House deliver on a number of Biden's biggest campaign promises, like reopening schools and getting more Americans vaccinated.
Fifty days in, Biden has made major strides on a number of key campaign pledges for his earliest days in office, while others are still awaiting action.
Where he stands on some of his major promises:
Completed goals
Promises kept so far:
Coronavirus pandemic
Climate policy
Rolling back Trump's policies
Immigration
Ethical standards
In progress
Still other Biden promises remain a work in progress. They are:
100 vaccination centers
Immigration pledges under review
Migrant detention centers
Host climate world summit
Reopening schools
Awaiting action
These Biden promises have not yet been addressed: