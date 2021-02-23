Biden's Day 35: President to visit storm-ravaged Texas on Friday; Thomas-Greenfield confirmed for UN

Today is the 35th day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.
***
TOP STORY
Biden to visit storm-ravaged Texas Friday
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Texas on Friday as the state begins its recovery from a devastating winter storm that caused serious damage to homes and businesses across the state and left many without power or clean water for days.
The White House announced Tuesday that Biden and his wife, Jill, will travel to Houston on Friday. While there, he'll meet with local leaders to discuss the ongoing recovery from last week's winter storm, and will visit a COVID-19 health center where vaccines are being distributed.
Millions of Texas residents remain under boil water notices after the freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall caused power outages and burst pipes across the state, prompting local officials to warn Texans about the safety of their tap water. Some Texans have been left cleaning up extensive damage done by heavy snowfall and burst pipes in their homes and businesses, while others have been saddled with thousands of dollars in electricity bills after power grid failures affected production and demand. Read more:
***
CABINET UPDATE
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s choice to lead U.S. diplomacy at the United Nations on Tuesday. The vote for Linda Thomas-Greenfield reflected a divide between the Biden administration’s determination to re-engage with the world body and former President Donald Trump’s diplomacy that often left the U.S. isolated internationally.
***
PHOTOS
President Biden's Oval Office
President Joe Biden has given the Oval Office a slight makeover. Biden revealed the new décor as he invited reporters into his new office to watch him sign a series of executive orders hours after he took office.