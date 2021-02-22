Biden's Day 34: Would Dems sink Biden's first goal ... COVID relief? It's not likely, but possible.

Today is the 34th day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.

Get caught up with the latest headlines, Cabinet updates, policy progress and more:

***

TOP STORY

Big factor in COVID votes: Would Dems sink first Biden goal?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders have a potent dynamic on their side as Congress preps for its first votes on the party’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill: Would any Democrat dare cast the vote that scuttles new President Joe Biden’s leadoff initiative?

Democrats' wafer-thin 10-vote House majority leaves little room for defections in the face of solid Republican opposition, and they have none in a 50-50 Senate they control only with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. Internal Democratic disputes remain over issues like raising the minimum wage, how much aid to funnel to struggling state and local governments and whether to extend emergency unemployment benefits for an extra month.