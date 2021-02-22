 Skip to main content
Biden's Day 34: Would Dems sink Biden's first goal ... COVID relief? It's not likely, but possible.
Biden's Day 34: Would Dems sink Biden's first goal ... COVID relief? It's not likely, but possible.

Today is the 34th day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.

Get caught up with the latest headlines, Cabinet updates, policy progress and more:

TOP STORY

In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., right, arrive as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump starts in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington. 

Big factor in COVID votes: Would Dems sink first Biden goal?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders have a potent dynamic on their side as Congress preps for its first votes on the party’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill: Would any Democrat dare cast the vote that scuttles new President Joe Biden’s leadoff initiative?

Democrats' wafer-thin 10-vote House majority leaves little room for defections in the face of solid Republican opposition, and they have none in a 50-50 Senate they control only with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. Internal Democratic disputes remain over issues like raising the minimum wage, how much aid to funnel to struggling state and local governments and whether to extend emergency unemployment benefits for an extra month.

Yet with the House Budget Committee planning to approve the 591-page package Monday, Democrats across the party's spectrum show little indication they're willing to embarrass Biden with a high-profile defeat a month into his presidency. Read more:

OTHER TOP HEADLINES

CABINET UPDATE

Key senators oppose Biden budget pick, confirmation at risk

Key senators oppose Biden budget pick, confirmation at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget was thrown further into doubt on Monday as moderate Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah said they would vote against confirming her.

POLICY PROGRESS

A closer look at Biden's immigration bill

Biden's to-do list

PHOTOS

The first month of the Biden presidency

We're likely to die sooner than anytime since WWII, data show
National

We're likely to die sooner than anytime since WWII, data show

  • Updated

Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during 2020 as coronavirus claimed more American lives than the greatest war. Blacks and Hispanics suffered the worst death rates, researchers say, but also people with cancer, heart disease and other conditions.

