Biden's Day 27: Activists fear Biden's commitment to $15 minimum wage; COVID relief talks in full swing
alert special report AP

Biden's Day 27: Activists fear Biden's commitment to $15 minimum wage; COVID relief talks in full swing

Today is the 27th day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.

Get caught up with the latest headlines, Cabinet updates, policy progress and more:

TOP STORY

Biden Minimum Wage

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden campaigned on raising the national minimum wage to $15 per hour and attached a proposal doing just that to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic relief bill. 

Activists fear Biden's commitment to higher minimum wage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Union activist Terrence Wise recalls being laughed at when he began pushing for a national $15 per hour minimum wage almost a decade ago. Nearly a year into the pandemic, the idea isn't so funny.

The coronavirus has renewed focus on challenges facing hourly employees who have continued working in grocery stores, gas stations and other in-person locations even as much of the workforce has shifted to virtual environments. President Joe Biden has responded by including a provision in the massive pandemic relief bill that would more than double the minimum wage from the current $7.25 to $15 per hour.

But the effort is facing an unexpected roadblock: Biden himself. The president has seemingly undermined the push to raise the minimum wage by acknowledging its dim prospects in Congress, where it faces political opposition and procedural hurdles.

That's frustrating to activists like Wise, who worry their victory is being snatched away at the last minute despite an administration that's otherwise an outspoken ally.  Read more:

CABINET UPDATE

POLICY PROGRESS

PRESIDENTIAL PETS

In honor of Presidents Day on Monday, here's a look back at some of the presidential pets that have roamed the White House.

