Biden's Day 2: President revokes Trump's 'patriotic education'; Buttigieg urges funds for Transportation

It's Day 2 of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.
***
Today's schedule
President Joe Biden's first full day in office today includes an intelligence briefing and a meeting with his administration's Covid-19 team, according to a schedule released by the White House late Wednesday.
Read the schedule, which is subject to change and doesn't reflect all of the President's daily activities, below:
- 10 a.m. ET: The President, the first lady, the vice president and the second gentleman watched the Virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service.
- 12:45 p.m. ET: The President and the vice president receive the President's Daily Brief.
- 2 p.m. ET: The President delivers remarks on his administration's Covid-19 response and signs executive orders and other presidential actions; the vice president attends.
- 2:25 p.m. ET: The President and the vice president receive a briefing from members of their Covid-19 team.
Briefing schedule
- 4 p.m. ET: News briefing by press secretary Jen Psaki.
***
Biden revokes Trump report promoting 'patriotic education'
President Joe Biden revoked a recent Trump administration report that aimed to promote “patriotic education” in schools but that historians mocked and rejected as political propaganda.
In an executive order signed on Wednesday in his first day in office, Biden disbanded Donald Trump’s presidential 1776 Commission and withdrew a report it released Monday. Trump established the group in September to rally support from white voters and as a response to The New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which highlights the lasting consequences of slavery in America.
In its report, which Trump hoped would be used in classrooms across the nation, the commission glorifies the country’s founders, plays down America’s role in slavery, condemns the rise of progressive politics and argues that the civil rights movement ran afoul of the “lofty ideals” espoused by the Founding Fathers.
The panel, which included no professional historians of the United States, complained of “false and fashionable ideologies” that depict the country’s story as one of “oppression and victimhood.” Instead, it called for renewed efforts to foster “a brave and honest love for our country.” Read more:
***
IN OTHER BIDEN NEWS ...
***
CABINET IN FOCUS
Buttigieg urges big funds for Transportation
President Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg, appeared on a smooth path to quick confirmation, pledging to senators on Thursday to help carry out the administration’s ambitious agenda to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.
Speaking at his confirmation hearing with his husband sitting nearby, Buttigieg pointed to a “generational opportunity” to create new jobs, fight economic inequality and stem climate change. He pledged more conversations with Congress on programs that will require significant investments in the months to come. Read the full story:
***
BIDEN'S AGENDA
***