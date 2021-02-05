Biden's Day 17: Pentagon to deploy 1,000 troops to fuel vaccine drive; Biden dogs in Puppy Bowl

Today is the 17th day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.
Get caught up with the latest headlines, Cabinet updates, policy progress and more:
TOP STORY
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will deploy troops to assist getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said Friday.
Coronavirus senior adviser Andy Slavitt announced that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved a request for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It means about 1,000 active duty military personnel will deploy to help state vaccination centers.
President Joe Biden has called for setting up 100 mass vaccination centers around the country within a month. Two are opening in California, and Slavitt said military personnel will arrive at those centers in a little over a week. Read more:
Biden dogs to make appearance during Puppy Bowl
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dogs will make an appearance during the Puppy Bowl this weekend.
The two German Shepherds, Champ and Major, will appear alongside first lady Jill Biden in a public service announcement focused on mask-wearing set to air during Puppy Bowl XVII.
The event, which features a group of rowdy puppies playing in a model stadium and airs as an alternative to the Super Bowl every year, is focused on raising awareness about adopting shelter pets — something the Bidens have experienced themselves. They adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association, and he is the first shelter dog to move into the White House. Read more:
OTHER TOP HEADLINES
CABINET UPDATE
POLICY PROGRESS
PHOTOS