Biden's Day 16: President halts US support for Saudi offensive; 61% approve of Biden so far

Today is the 16th day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.
Get caught up with the latest headlines, Cabinet updates, policy progress and more:
***
TOP STORY
Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
President Joe Biden will announce an end Thursday to U.S. support for a grinding five-year Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen that has deepened humanitarian suffering in the Arabian peninsula’s poorest country, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
The move would fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden, whose administration plans to pursue diplomacy to end the overall conflict in Yemen.
Biden also is announcing the choice of Timothy Lenderking as special envoy to Yemen as soon as Thursday afternoon, when the president is due to speak at the State Department. Read more:
***
AP-NORC Poll: Americans open to Biden's approach to crises
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two weeks into a new administration, a majority of Americans say they have at least some confidence in President Joe Biden and his ability to manage the myriad crises facing the nation, including the raging coronavirus pandemic.
Overall, 61% approve of Biden’s handling of his job in his first days in office, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Though the bulk of Biden's support is from fellow Democrats, about a quarter of Republicans say they approve of his early days in office.
OTHER TOP HEADLINES
***
THE FIRST LADY
Jill Biden promotes 2 passions: military and cancer research
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden promoted two of her passions on Wednesday: military families and cancer research.
She spoke to the spouses of senior defense officials about her appreciation for military families and her plan to revive a program she and then-first lady Michelle Obama started in 2011 to promote wellness, education and employment for service members, their spouses and children.
The first lady said getting to know military families during her many years as the spouse of an elected official had “enriched my life in ways I never could have expected.” She said she looked forward to using her new position and platform to help return the favor. Read more:
***
CABINET UPDATE